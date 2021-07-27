Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Time Trial 00:00:00 Replay

Refresh for live updates from Nick Christian from 6am BST

A silver lining

One upside to Alex Dowsett not actually being out on the course is that we get the benefit of his wisdom via Twitter. Bit late for a trip to the bookies, though Alex:

Matt Stephens: gentleman, diplomat

“Nico Roche will put his heart and soul into this time trial. There’s no doubt about his commitment, but this really is one for the specialist.”

How many different ways can Matt say that Roche is a rubbish time trialist?

Roche is 10th fastest of the 13 riders to complete a lap so far. So our commentator is not exactly wrong.

A break in proceedings

So that there aren’t too many riders on the course at the same time, Nelson Oliveira is the last rider to start before a gap of 28 minutes. So far Canada’s Hugo Houle (pronounced Oogo Oole, because he’s from the French part) is setting the standard. He’s 16 seconds ahead of South Africa’s Stefan De Bod after 15km.

Watt watt

As we’re served up a shot of Wout van Aert meticulously pinning the numbers on to his skinsuit, Dr Michael Hutchinson tells us that, contrary to popular belief, a flappy number doesn’t make much difference when it comes to aerodynamics at all. Because it’s on their backs. It just looks untidy, and time triallists are not untidy.

The skinsuit does, of course, affect things, as does the bike, and nothing more than the rider’s position on the bike. Dr Hutch reels off the specific watt gains that can be made, and they all pass straight through my brain.

Time trialling. Doesn’t. Get nerdier than this.

A mixed field

The Olympic selection rules meant that to ride the time trial, an athlete had to be selected by their country for the road race as well.

As Matt Stephens and Michael Hutchinson, on comms for Eurosport UK, point out, however, they didn’t actually have to start it. Neither Ganna, nor Australia’s Rohan Dennis did. That’s also why we see a few non-specialists in the TT, and ultimately why Tao is there for Team GB rather than Alex Dowsett.

We're back on track at the Fuji race circuit

At the relatively respectable time of 6am in the UK, with Ahmad Badreddin Wais of the Olympic refugee team rolling down the ramp, the men’s Olympic time trial is underway.

The big question is, can anyone stop Filippo?

The answer is absolutely yes. Two or, at a push, possibly three of them could. One of those is Ganna himself, however, who may have his mind partially on the track, as he’ll also be competing in next week’s team pursuit.

Favourites haven’t fared particularly well so far in the cycling at Tokyo, but could Ganna be the first to deliver?

Wout van Aert, off the back of an amazing Tour de France and a strong road race on Sunday, is the most to deny him. They’re the last two riders to start in almost exactly two hour’s time. For British followers, Geraint Thomas takes his start at 8.02am, with Tao Geoghegan Hart taking his at 6.56am.

Who will challenge Ganna for gold?

It’s no fait accompli that the Italian powerhouse will win the gold medal. After all, Ganna only has a 50% success rate in time trials this season having won four out of eight. Most recently, he only came fourth in the Italian national championships over a TT course of around the same length.

Strong competition will come from the Belgian duo of Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel, who are both very solid against the clock – Van Aert, notably, winning the time trial in the Tour de France on the penultimate day.

Runner-up in the Tour’s first time trial, Switzerland’s Stefan Kung finished above Ganna – but behind Van Aert, the winner – in the final time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico earlier in the season. British duo Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart may come into the Olympics a little cooked and – in the case of the Welshman – bashed up following Ineos Grenadiers’ disappointing Tour campaign, but their trade teammate Michal Kwiatkowski could be a dark horse for a medal alongside his fellow Pole Maciej Bodnar.

Portuguese duo Nelson Oliveira and Joao Almeida have the requisite skills to pick up a medal, as does Ganna’s own teammate Alberto Bettiol, the second man in the Italy squad.

From the nations who are only allowed one representative, Rohan Dennis – who Ganna recently usurped as the peloton’s most accomplished time triallist – carries the torch for the Australians. He has a 40-60 record in TTs this year with two wins from five.

Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran put in a monster TT in Andermatt to win Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse but he was well off the pace in both events in the Giro d’Italia.

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin posted the 16th and 5th best times in the two Tour de Suisse TTs on his comeback to racing following an enforced sabbatical. But the 30-year-old was back to winning ways in the Dutch national championships in June and this is a course which could suit him well.

Trade teammates Remi Cavagna and Kasper Asgreen carry the hopes for their respective French and Danish teams. Both riders are accomplished in the discipline and should go well over the terrain. Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov and Kazakhstan’s Alexey Lutsenko are dark horse outsiders who would rejoice with a bronze medal.

Finally, there’s Primoz Roglic, who got the nod for Slovenia despite not racing the national championships earlier in the year (won by Jan Tratnik). On paper, Roglic will lap up this hilly course. But how his body responds to being back in the saddle following the crash which curtained his Tour earlier this month remains to be seen. We will have a better idea of the 31-year-old’s condition after Saturday’s road race, which features a series of climbs far more testing than these mere rollers.

The route

A downhill opening segment of almost four kilometres takes the riders around the speedway track and then onto a circuit which is tackled twice. The first uphill grind lasts for five kilometres with an average gradient of almost 4.5%. After a 5km descent, the course re-enters the speedway track with a short climb ahead of a technical rolling section of 4km before the riders cross the line to the sound of the bell.

While a fleeting glance at the profile brings to mind a mountain stage of a Grand Tour, the total altitude gain of 846 metres over the two 22.1km laps is actually 200 metres less than that of the time trial at Rio, where Swiss specialist Fabian Cancellara beat Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (+47) and Britain’s Chris Froome (+1:02) to land the second Olympic gold medal of his career – eight years after the first in Beijing.

The 2021 course is also 10.3km shorter than the Rio course, which featured more, but shorter, climbs, and longer segments of pan-flat roads along the coast.

Welcome!

Taking place four days after the men’s road race, the men’s Olympic time trial plays out over 44.2 kilometres with a hilly route of two identical laps in and around the Fuji International Speedway and a total vertical gain of 846 metres.

Filippo Ganna, then just 20, did not make the Italy selection for the Rio time trial five years ago, but the Italian has picked up 10 professional time trial wins since then – including two national titles, a world championships gold medal, and five Giro TT scalps in just two appearances.

It’s fair to say that, if defending Olympic champion Fabian Cancellara was the modern-day Monsieur Chrono back in 2016, then Ganna is very much his heir apparent. But will it all be plain sailing for the rider who will celebrate his 25th birthday just three days before he rolls down the ramp at the Fuji International Speedway?

- - -

