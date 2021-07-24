Cycling

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: 'One of phenomenal Richard Carapaz's biggest wins' - Bradley Wiggins reacts to road race

Tadej Pogacar has a bronze to go with his yellow jersey, but the day was about Richard Carapaz as he claimed an impressive win for Ecuador. In a thrilling race, the end result was still wide open going into the closing kilometres before Carapaz made his final, decisive move. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+.

00:00:40, an hour ago