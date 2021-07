Cycling

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'That was some performance' - Wiggins reacts to Anna Kiesenhofer winning road race

Before the Olympic Games, Kiesenhofer posted on Instagram: "Thanks to everybody who believes in me - you were my motivation when the going got tough. Thanks to those who doubt me - to prove you wrong was just as much motivation". She was right... Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+.

00:00:47, an hour ago