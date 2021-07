Cycling

Tokyo 2020 - Olympics Unlocked - Sir Bradley Wiggins on the time trial battle against the invisible opponent

In the latest episode of Olympics Unlocked we asked Sir Bradley Wiggins, a former Olympic gold medal winner, to talk us through the time trial in cycling. For Wiggins the key is to win the battle against the invisible opponent, the clock. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+

00:02:02, an hour ago