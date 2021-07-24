Cycling

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Watch finish as 'magnificent' Richard Carapaz storms to road race gold in style

Tadej Pogacar has a bronze to go with his yellow jersey, but the day was about Carapaz as he claimed an impressive win for Ecuador. In a thrilling race, the end result was still wide open going into the closing kilometres before Carapaz made his final, decisive move. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+.

00:00:37, 28 minutes ago