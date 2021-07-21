Tour of Belgium champion Remco Evenepoel has said that his co-leader at the Tokyo Olympics, Wout van Aert, is in the shape of his life right now.

While Van Aert was unable to challenge for the general classification at the recent Tour de France he did make his mark by winning three stages, which included spoiling Mark Cavendish’s party in the final stage.

The pair will co-lead Belgium for the men’s road race on Saturday and Evenepoel thinks his team-mate will be in great form and shouldn’t be scared of the course, which some are calling the toughest in recent Olympic history.

Tokyo 2020 Van Aert is the best rider in the world at the moment - Wiggins 18/07/2021 AT 22:03

‘Boxed in!’ – Cavendish frustrated as Van Aert wins Stage 21

Evenepoel also added that he felt Tour winner Tadej Pogacar will be a real threat with his excellent powers of recovery.

"There are several guys who did their Tour to prepare the Games. Maybe they still have an edge," Evenepoel told the press at a pre-race media conference.

"But someone like Tadej Pogacar recovers quickly from such a tough race. He also knows how to do it, so I don't see why he wouldn't be a joint top favourite.

"Then when you see how Wout flew in the past few weeks, you can say he's in the shape of his life. He has always said he would work towards his goal and that his Tour would be to prepare for the Games. He's done that well. He looks sharp and fresh. This Wout shouldn't be afraid of this course."

Wiggins – Van Aert is the favourite

Eurosport expert and former Olympic gold medallist Bradley Wiggins believes Van Aert is the best cyclist in the world right now and has backed the Belgian to win gold at the Olympics.

“Wout is the best rider in the world at the moment,” Wiggins said on his Eurosport podcast. “And the most versatile. The guy is phenomenal. I have huge respect for him.

“He’s now the favourite for the road race – he has to be. And I’d love to see him win it.”

Tokyo 2020 Sagan to miss Tokyo 2020 road race after undergoing knee surgery 13/07/2021 AT 16:26