Team GB pair Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart were involved in minor crash during the men's road race.

The incident happened on the Doshi Road climb, with one of the favourites Thomas, victim of a small tumble.

Both riders were roughly 20 minutes behind the main peloton as the crash occurred 79 kilometres into the race.

Images have shown Thomas has torn lycra, suffered a small cut to the shoulder and has a bloodied arm, but neither he or team mate Geoghegan Hart suffered any major injury.

Thomas, who had high hopes of a podium finish at Tokyo 2020, has had his medal hopes severely damaged as he did in Rio 2016 under similar circumstances.

The duo, part of a Great Britain team of four labelled as 'strong' by former Olympian Bradley Wiggins , are both back on their bikes as they tackle the remaining 100+ kilometres of Fuji's tricky course.

Thomas and Geoghegan Hart will now face a tough job in re-joining the main peloton and catching the leaders.

