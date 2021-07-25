Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Road Race 04:50-09:38 Live

Rolling towards gold

Wakey wakey, rise and shine. We’re back on the road to the Fuji International raceway, even if we’re not bothering with the mountain itself, this morning (afternoon/evening).

If you want my opinion, although visually it didn’t hurt things, from a racing perspective the men’s course wasn’t particularly enhanced by the inclusion of Mount Fuji, and therefore the women’s edition will not particularly suffer for its absence.

(Which I entirely understand is Not The Point. Just as it is with the smaller sized peloton, even if the action itself is materially unaffected, the impression is of a lesser competition.)

What will make much more of a difference is the omission of the super steep sloped Mikuni Pass. It was always expected to be decisive in the men’s race and so it proved.

Arguably, however, all that does is alter the member of the Dutch squad who the race is best suited to. It also - potentially - makes the women’s race less predictable than the men’s. Can anyone say with certainty where the decisive move will come, merely by looking at the map or the profile?

That the four favourites for the race are every member of the Dutch squad (in this order: Van Der Breggen, Van Vleuten, Vos, Vollering) is both a blessing and a curse. It’s hard (though not impossible) to imagine them actually racing each other for the win, but if they don’t, what else is going to shake out the result? The answer may lie in a strategy defence as the best form of attack: chasing following moves made by other nations, more than making any of their own.

For my money, the bookies have it wrong. Not to put the four Dutch riders ahead of all the rest, because of course they’re better than all the rest, but in the way they’ve ranked them. AVDB might be the reigning champ, and, after her downfall in Rio, AVV the most hungry, but Marianne Vos is the rider this course is designed for. Its gradients are attritional, rather than hyper selective, perfect - on paper, at least - for the peloton’s most powerful player.

But this race takes place on the road, not in the realm of theory, which is why even a Dutch victory isn't guaranteed.119k to go, five riders up the road with a lead of 4.14 and climbing. Let’s see how it plays out.

A numbers Games

Only 67 women are competing in this year's road race, a stark contrast to the men's 130, and of those 67, the dominant nations the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United States have been given spaces for four riders. All other nations have between one and three riders, which of course, puts them on the back foot.

While five nations are lucky enough to have four-rider squads, only the Dutch team is so strong the race could be won by any of its four members. Previous gold medallists Anna van der Breggenand Marianne Vos are top choices, but Annemiek van Vleuten is also an incredibly strong contender. She chose to skip the Giro Donne to avoid potential injury leading up to Tokyo, so should be feeling fresh ahead of Sunday. The final recruit to the super-squad is SD Worx protégé, Demi Vollering. Proven in sprints and climbs, she looks set to take over Anna van der Breggen's crown as a leader at SD Worx after she retires at the end of this season. Vollering may be ‘plan D’ for the Dutch team, but she’d walk into leadership at virtually any other national squad at this Games.

Who could challenge the seemingly untouchable Dutch for gold? Australia has strength in numbers this year, with climber Amanda Spratt and rising talent Grace Brown headlining their team. They are led by road captain Tiffany Cromwell who – somewhat surprisingly given her fruitful and lengthy career so far – will be competing in her first Olympic Games.

Italy will also field four riders, with Elisa Longo-Borghini the obvious leader given her recent national title and WorldTour successes with Trek-Segafredo. She looked a little bit off-the-pace at Giro Donne, however, and might be struggling for form.

The United States and Germany are the other two countries with four allocated riders. The US have a strong climber in Ruth Winder who is saying goodbye to professional cycling at the end of this year and would dearly love to go out on a high. She’ll be backed up by the prodigiously-talented Chloe Dygert, Leah Thomas and Coryn Rivera who returned to winning ways at the top level with her stage victory in Giro Donne earlier this month. Rivera was climbing brilliantly for someone who made her name as a sprinter, and could be a wildcard winner for this year’s gold.

Germany brings national road and time trial champion Lisa Brennauer, who could really pose threats to the Dutch dominance if left to gain traction in a breakaway.

Classics riders such as Lizzie Deignan of Great Britain could see success if they can cling on through the middle section of climbing. With only two riders in the Great Britain team (Deignan and Anna Shackley), they won't be able to control the race with numbers, and will have to try and out-fox the Dutch if they want Deignan to be able to go up the road. After a previous silver in London 2012, Deignan will be looking to finally clinch the gold after finishing outside the medals in Rio.

Climbers such as Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio of South Africa and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark will want to make sure they whittle down the peloton before reaching the speedway. These smaller teams may be forced to try and attack during the climbs, or at least wear down the legs of the more punchy riders.

Whether the Dutch can be beaten may yet be decided by the Dutch themselves. As mentioned, Annemiek van Vleuten skipped the Giro, her favourite race of the year, in order to maximise her chances of winning in Tokyo. It seems farfetched to suggest that she would be willing to let van der Breggen take the starring role in this Dutch team. Van der Breggen, with one eye on her retirement, may also be reluctant to work for van Vleuten’s interests. If there’s one thing that can throw a spanner in the works for the women in orange, it’s a bit of internecine squabbling.

What is the route?

A route that has been described as similar to that of an Ardennes Classic, it is comprised of 137km and 2,692 metres of climbing – this is not going to be an easy day in the office. Riders will begin in the Musashinonomori Park and head towards Fuji International Speedway via some long drags and perhaps a decisive climb of Kagosaka Pass, which is 2.2km long and has an average gradient of 5%. Following their final climb, they will descend to the Speedway where they will ride one and a half laps to the finish.

If the non-specialist climbers can cling on through the tricky middle section, we could see a fast and furious finish, although it’s highly unlikely to come down to a sprint. Teams with smaller numbers may try and force a breakaway earlier on in the day, whereas the larger teams will be able to control the race a little bit more. Expect aggressive racing on a course that’s hard to predict a clear cut winner.

