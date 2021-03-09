Bradley Wiggins says Tom Pidcock “can do anything” as he compared the Brit’s talents to Dutch sensation Mathieu van der Poel.

Pidcock, 21, made a superb start at Ineos Grenadiers by grabbing a podium on his debut weekend at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne last month.

He followed that up with a brilliant fifth place at Strade Bianche on Saturday , where he was caught up in a thrilling finale that saw him outsprint Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar.

Wiggins believes that Pidcock’s talent is limitless, presenting him with a welcome headache about where to specialise.

“Yeah, he’s getting on for that already,” he said on The Bradley Wiggins Show , when asked if Pidcock could be the next superstar.

“I think there’s a lot more to come from him. It’s going to be challenging for him to think what direction to go in.

“The big question is whether he goes for GC, something like the Tour de France. But I would say he’s got time for that. Wait a couple of years. But get smaller races under your belt.

It’s quite difficult when you can do anything, like he can. He’s a very similar rider to Mathieu van der Poel. He’s got the punchiness, he’s quick in a sprint, he can time trial.

“Riders are like that now, Julian [Alaphilippe] can do anything. We were talking about [Wout] van Aert last year. That’s the modern rider now, they can do anything at any time of the year.”

