Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl boss Patrick Lefevere has shut down rumours linking world champion Remco Evenepoel to Ineos Grenadiers as “too stupid for words.”

This came on the back of reports saying that Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe is desperate to win the Tour de France and sees Evenepoel as the key to recapturing the Grand Tour.

But Lefevere has shut that down, telling Het Nieuwsblad "It's too stupid for words. Remco himself told me on the phone that I shouldn't believe it,

"Everything is for sale but give me a reason why our boss [Zdenek Bakkala] would sell his team to another billionaire? That will not happen. 0.00%."

Lefevere also said that he had received an avalanche of messages after his comments on Wednesday, adding that he felt the story had grown out of control.

"This ghost story of that message apparently started to spread and almost the whole world has tried to call me," he said.

"There will be a lot of discussion in the cafe and maybe five more newspapers will be sold, but all because of a message. I get so many of those messages from my colleagues. That's the usual fare for almost any major win. But now it has taken on a life of its own."

He also went on to say that there are long-term contracts and while nothing is certain, he is as confident as he can be.

"I have signed contracts for five years, with Remco as well as with Soudal, Quick-Step and Specialized. Alaphilippe is also locked-in for another three years. Nothing is binding in life, but I will do my very best to keep those agreements," he said.

"I don't like to use the word 'family' because if you are married you can always divorce, but there are no intentions in that sense."

