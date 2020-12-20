The 2021 iteration of the Tour Colombia is the latest race to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stage race was slated to get underway on February 14, but the country’s cycling federation said the rising number of Covid-19 cases left them with no option but to cancel.

“Due to the high number of active cases, the outbreaks in the world and the difficulty of providing all the guarantees related to the biosecurity protocols for the caravan and the fans in general, the executive committee of the Colombian Cycling Federation has taken the decision to cancel the Tour Colombia 2.1 for 2021, an event that will be resumed in the 2022 season,” the Colombian Cycling Federation said in a statement.

“The situation of the pandemic has forced cycling and major sporting events to rethink the staging of its main races, seeking prevention and reducing the risk of the spread of Covid-19 in events of huge public appeal such as the Tour Colombia, a race that in its three previous editions has produced a high impact on the fans of the country and the world.

"The Federation was analysing all the possible options to hold the race. However, the organisation is aware of the high presence of fans attending in the cities where the caravan passes, a factor that makes it impossible to generate the biosecurity controls established by the UCI."

Sergio Higuita won the Tour Colombia from Daniel Martinez in 2020.

A series of races in Australia - The Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Road Race and Herald Sun Tour - have all been cancelled, primarily down to the difficulties in getting European racers to the country.

With the Tour Colombia joining the Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia on the list of cancellations, the men’s road race season is expected to kick off with the UAE Tour at the end of February.

