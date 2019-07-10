Getty Images
UCI launches survey on the appeal of road cycling
Calling all cycling fans! The UCI needs your help…
World cycling’s governing body is canvassing the public about the appeal of road cycling and their hopes for the future of the sport. Fans have the opportunity to share their thoughts in a survey – available to access in the link below.
UCI SURVEY ON THE APPEAL OF ROAD CYCLING
Among the discussion points:
- Use of earpieces by teams and their riders
- Use of power metres in competition
- Team size and budgets
- Format of events
- How events are broadcast
- Provision of on-screen data during races
"It is essential to have the opinion not only of cycling’s different stakeholders, but also the wider public, both committed fans and casual spectators," said UCI president David Lappartient.
"The survey that we are launching today offers everyone the chance to give their opinion and is part of a wider consultation process that will enable the UCI to take steps to modernise road cycling that will meet the expectations of as many people as possible."
The poll closes on July 16.
Participants in the survey will go into a draw to win three nights for two people at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire, including access to the VIP hospitality lounge. Lucky winners will also receive a rainbow jersey signed by the 2019 UCI World Champions.