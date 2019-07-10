World cycling’s governing body is canvassing the public about the appeal of road cycling and their hopes for the future of the sport. Fans have the opportunity to share their thoughts in a survey – available to access in the link below.

Among the discussion points:

Use of earpieces by teams and their riders

Use of power metres in competition

Team size and budgets

Format of events

How events are broadcast

Provision of on-screen data during races

"It is essential to have the opinion not only of cycling’s different stakeholders, but also the wider public, both committed fans and casual spectators," said UCI president David Lappartient.

"The survey that we are launching today offers everyone the chance to give their opinion and is part of a wider consultation process that will enable the UCI to take steps to modernise road cycling that will meet the expectations of as many people as possible."

The poll closes on July 16.

Participants in the survey will go into a draw to win three nights for two people at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire, including access to the VIP hospitality lounge. Lucky winners will also receive a rainbow jersey signed by the 2019 UCI World Champions.