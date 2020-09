Cycling

Tour de France 2020: Van Aert, Roglic and Jumbo-Visma dominate Stage 18 run-in to deny GC rivals

Jumbo-Visma put on a masterclass of stage management as they controlled the finish of Stage 18 as Primoz Roglic moved a day closer to Paris in the Tour de France general classification leader's yellow jersey.

