Tour de France 2021 - ‘He is a racer’s racer’ – Why Tadej Pogacar’s ITT performance was against his instincts

Tadej Pogacar navigated the 30.8km time trial to Saint-Emilion with ease to put himself on the cusp of a successive Tour de France overall win. Dan Lloyd said on the latest edition of the Breakaway that the Slovenia’s risk-free ride probably went against his instincts.

00:00:43, 42 minutes ago