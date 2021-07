Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - ‘Such a contrast to last year’ – Wout Van Aert puts ghost of La Planche des Belles Filles to bed

Wout van Aert doubled up – adding Stage 20 to his Stage 11 win – with victory in the individual time trial in Saint-Emilion on Saturday. And, says Dan Lloyd, it goes someway to putting the ghost of last year’s Stage 20 ITT to bed.

00:00:52, 39 minutes ago