Cycling

Tour de France 2022: Thibaut Pinot to blame after he was taken out by soigneur, says Adam Blythe

Thibaut Pinot was culpable for the bizarre incident where he was caught in the face by a musette - that is according to Adam Blythe. Blythe was talking on The Breakaway alongside Orla Chennaoui, Robbie McEwen and Dan Lloyd. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:51, 22 minutes ago