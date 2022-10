Cycling

Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard wins Singapore Criterium - 'Celebration of the yellow jersey'

Watch the exciting finish as Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard wins the Singapore Criterium in style in what is a "celebration of the yellow jersey". It was a wonderful victory for Vingegaard after his career-defining triumph at the Tour earlier in the year.

00:01:33, 32 minutes ago