Tadej Pogacar will not compete in any more cyclo-cross events as he prepares for next year's road season.

The Tour de France champion will now curtail his involvement in the discipline after winning the Ciklokros Ljubljana on Boxing Day . The 23-year-old previously won the Slovenian cyclocross championship, but will not compete further this season.

Speaking to Belgian outlet Sporza , UAE Team Emirates said that the event in Ljubljana would be his sole effort, meaning he will not take part in the World Championships in Fayetteville next year.

“Tadej was at the start of the cyclo-cross in Ljubljana on Sunday because it took place near his home," a spokesman said.

“In addition, the cyclo-cross was organised by ‘Pogi Team,’ his youth team, so he participated to support them. It was the first and last cyclo-cross of the season for Pogacar. He will leave for Spain next week on a training camp.”

The camp runs in Alicante between January 5 and 17, with his 2022 schedule kicking off with the UAE Tour at the end of February, reports Cycling News . He is then anticipated to compete at the Tour of Flanders, Itzulia Basque Country and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, before returning to his home land for the Tour of Slovenia ahead of the Tour de France.

