Former French national champion Marion Rousse has been unveiled as the director for the Tour de France Femmes.

Rousse, a prominent pundit since her retirement in 2015, will oversee the revival of the eight-stage race which is scheduled for the final week of July 2022.

Her appointment comes before the route for the inaugural edition is revealed on Thursday 14 October.

"When I was a little girl, I watched the Tour de France on television with admiration, and when I started my career, I suspected that I would never have the opportunity to race in it,” said Rousse.

So, of course, I was very proud to be asked to take charge of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, especially because we want to do our utmost to make it a dream for little girls to participate.

Rousse secured the French national title in 2012.

Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), organisers of the Tour de France, confirmed that a women's edition of the race would re-launch in 2022 after various incarnations over the years, including latterly a one-day La Course race held alongside a stage of the men's three-week Grand Tour.

It has been confirmed that the 2022 Tour de France Femmes will begin on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on the day that the men's Tour finishes in the French capital.

“Women's cycling has come a long way in recent years, partly thanks to ASO, but it still lacked a reference stage race with real media coverage," Rousse continued.

Now that I have accepted this mission, I intend to invest myself so that it becomes a ritual among the public... and for a long time because this is not about launching a race for two or three editions.

Rousse has previously worked as a deputy race director at the 2019 Tour de Provence and 2020 Tour de Savoie Mont-Blanc.

