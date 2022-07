Cycling

‘A bit flustered’ – ‘Unreal’ Annemiek van Vleuten ‘goes through mill’, still ‘flipping rode off’ to win stage

Annemiek Van Vleuten was put through the ringer on Stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes, courtesy of multiple bike changes and then a puncture. Yet, she still coasted to victory.

00:02:09, 21 minutes ago