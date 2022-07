Cycling

‘A race like no other!’ - Valtteri Bottas on the Tour de France Femmes

Valtteri Bottas says that the Tour de France Femmes is a race like no other, adding that it has an extra nice vibe.

00:00:50, an hour ago