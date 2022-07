Cycling

‘Absolutely brutal’ – Marianne Vos dropped early on Stage 7 of Tour de France Femmes

Iris Slappendel was on the moto early on Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes – and an absolutely brutal start to the day saw general classification leader Marianne Vos dropped on Petit Ballon.

00:01:22, an hour ago