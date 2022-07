Cycling

Annemiek van Vleuten goes on the attack on Super Planche des Belle Filles at Tour de France Femmes

Annemiek van Vleuten made a decisive move on the Super Planche des Belle Filles on Sunday to win Stage 8 to cement her overall win at the Tour de France Femmes. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:29, 28 minutes ago