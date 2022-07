Cycling

'Annemiek van Vleuten has her naughty little twinkle back!'

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) is still in the hunt in the general classification despite suffering from a stomach bug earlier in the Tour de France Femmes. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:33, 23 minutes ago