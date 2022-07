Cycling

Annemiek Van Vleuten made her move after 'six days waiting and surviving' at Tour de France Femmes

Annemiek Van Vleuten put in a ride for the ages on Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes. She told Eurosport that it came after “six days of waiting and surviving” following a sickness bug. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:22, an hour ago