Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) produced a ride for the ages to ride into yellow on Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes.

Van Vleuten and Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) made their move on the first climb of the day - the Petit Ballon - to put distance into their rivals. Van Vleuten then dropped the Team SD Worx rider a kilometre from the summit of the Col du Platzerwasel before sauntering home with Vollering some 3'26" in arrears.

Ad

It was Van Vleuten's eighth win of the season and her 93rd as a pro rider, and she holds a 3'14" advantage over Vollering in the general classification going into the final stage.

Tour de France Femmes ‘Alien’ – Van Vleuten from ‘another planet’ as she takes field apart on Stage 7 AN HOUR AGO

Yellow jersey incumbent Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) was distanced on the first climb.

More to follow...

- - -

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Femmes ‘Alien’ – Van Vleuten from ‘another planet’ as she decimates field on Stage 7 2 HOURS AGO