Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) confirmed her status as Tour de France Femmes winner with a stunning Stage 8 win in yellow atop the Super Planche des Belles Filles.

The 39-year-old made a decisive general classification move on Stage 7, putting time into all her rivals and led Demi Vollering (SD Worx) by 3’14” ahead of the final stage – a 123.3km ride from Lure to La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

Ad

The Dutchwoman said pre-stage that protecting yellow was her sole aim on Sunday, but with 6km to go she kicked clear and none of her rivals could adequately react, leaving Van Vleuten to seal the overall win with a stunning Stage 8 win. All alone she battled the steepest gradients, and slippery gravel surface, spinning her wheels to the top of the celebrated climb.

Tour de France Femmes ‘I am already dead!’ – Manon Lloyd previews ‘absolutely savage’ Super Planche Des Belles AN HOUR AGO

Vollering took a fully earned second place to seal the Queen of the Mountains jersey, while Silvia Persico (Valcar - Travel & Service) crossed the line in third place on the stage, ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon Sram) who held on for third place on the podium.

“That’s actually a dream that has come true: winning in yellow, on the top… wow!" said a smiling Van Vleuten afterwards. "It was not an easy stage. It was not an easy week. To finish here, solo, in yellow… it’s the best way.”

More to follow.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Femmes Van Vleuten suffers mechanical, gets distanced and changes bike three times 2 HOURS AGO