Cycling

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig takes 'absolute blinder of a victory' on Stage 3 at Tour de France Femmes

Monday was a day to forget for FDJ Suez Futuroscope… Tuesday will be a day to remember. After a crash-strewn outing 24 hours ago, which forced co-leader Marta Cavalli to abandon, the team bounced back with a sensational win for Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig. Marianne Vos finished second to keep the yellow jersey for another day, while pre-race favourite Annemiek van Vleuten struggled.

00:01:36, 2 hours ago