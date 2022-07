Cycling

‘Didn’t eat for two days!’ - Annemiek van Vleuten 'produces performance of a lifetime' at Tour de France Femmes

Annemiek van Vleuten didn't eat for two days at the Tour de France Femmes. It mattered little – she still produced a 'performance of a lifetime' to win the event says Dani Rowe.

00:00:52, 8 minutes ago