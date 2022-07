Cycling

‘Disaster!’ – Lorena Wiebes, Lotte Kopecky crash on highspeed descent at Tour de France Femmes

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) was unseated along with fellow sprinter Lotte Kopecky and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon/SRAM) with 23km remaining of the undulating run from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Rosheim.

00:01:50, 8 minutes ago