Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) was involved in a nasty high-speed crash on Stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes.

The two-time stage winner was unseated along with fellow sprinter Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon/SRAM) with 23km remaining of the undulating run from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Rosheim.

Ad

“That’s a disaster,” said Dani Rowe on Eurosport commentary as Wiebes sat crumpled on the floor.

Tour de France Femmes 'I don’t think so' – Can Vos keep yellow until the end? 31 MINUTES AGO

Wiebes took around a minute to get moving again, with the 23-year-old bleeding from her arm and thigh.

She was battling against her own team-mates to latch back onto the peloton, with DSM driving on the pace in a bid to reel in the breakaway and tee up Liane Lippert. Kopecky, who got back on the bike faster, managed to rejoin the bunch.

“This is the danger when you take such a fast technical descent in the bunch,” said Dani Christmas on Eurosport.

“All of these riders are completely on their limit and if one or two riders come into difficulty, it’s obviously extremely dangerous within the bunch.

“That’s why it’s so important for the riders to try and take the descents towards the front of the bunch so you can pick you own lines and if anyone does come into difficulties, hopefully it won’t impact on you.”

Wiebes is looking after the green jersey while points classification leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) enjoys the yellow jersey.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Femmes Vos praises Jumbo team-mates for ‘perfect job’ 34 MINUTES AGO