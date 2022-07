Cycling

‘Disastrous!’ – Team car wipes out Mavi Garcia at Tour de France Femmes

Spanish champion Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) was taken out by a team car on Stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:28, 28 minutes ago