Cycling

'Finally she is on the right bike' - Annemiek Van Vleuten changes bike three times as drama hits Stage 8

Annemiek van Vleuten may hold a 3’14” advantage over Demi Vollering in the general classification. However, the final stage of the women’s race is – unlike the men’s – far from a procession. And the 39-year-old suffered an untimely mechanical ahead of the descent of the Cote d’Esmoulieres, causing her to change bikes three times and she was briefly distanced.

00:01:12, 13 minutes ago