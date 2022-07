Cycling

‘Grinding it out!’ – Silvia Persico beats Katarzyna Niewiadoma on line for third on day at Tour de France Femmes

Silvia Persico beat Katarzyna Niewiadoma to the line to seal third on a stunning day of racing at the Tour de France Femmes. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:57, 30 minutes ago