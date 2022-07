Cycling

‘I don’t dream, I set goals’ – Annemiek van Vleuten on sealing yellow at Tour de France Femmes

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) said that wearing yellow is not the fulfilment of a dream but a goal. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:02, an hour ago