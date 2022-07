Cycling

'I don’t think so' – Can Marianne Vos keep yellow until the end at Tour de France Femmes?

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to Stage 6 victory to extend her lead in the yellow jersey to 30 seconds ahead of the mountains. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:18, 31 minutes ago