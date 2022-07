Cycling

'I like it' - Iris Slappendel says 'tension' will be high in eight-stage Tour de France Femmes

Iris Slappendel is looking forward to the eight-stage Tour de France Femmes. The former Dutch national champion says the relatively short Grand Tour will ensure that there is tension throughout. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:30, an hour ago