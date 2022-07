Cycling

‘I will try to finish’ - Deflated Lorena Wiebes after Stage 6 crash

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) says she feels sore after her Stage 6 crash but will do her best to finish the mountainous Stage 7. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:53, 18 minutes ago