Cycling

‘I’m not actually in control’, admits Anna Henderson after terrifying descent at Tour de France Femmes

Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) earned plaudits for her technical descending skills on Stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes, although she later confessed she was not always in control. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:55, an hour ago