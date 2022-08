Cycling

Inside FDJ at Tour de France Femmes: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig soars as new era begins in women’s cycling

Relive the inaugural Tour de France Femmes from the perspective of the FDJ Suez Futuroscope team as Marta Cavalli suffered early disaster and an emotional Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig claimed a brilliant stage victory – and then dropped an iconic interview.

00:03:51, an hour ago