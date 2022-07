Cycling

‘Inspiration to the peloton’ – Annemiek van Vleuten ‘makes history’ on Stage 7 of Tour de France Femmes

Iris Slappendel, Dani Rowe and Dani Christmas lauded Annemiek van Vleuten during her stunning show of dominance of the Tour de France Femmes.

00:02:19, an hour ago