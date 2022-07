Cycling

'It is hard to explain how big the chaos is' - Iris Slappendel on gravel havoc at TDFF

Iris Slappendel in her role as a roving reporter on the moto described the complete chaos that had engulfed the Tour de France Femmes on Stage 4.

00:00:45, 24 minutes ago