‘It is the snowball effect’ – Dani Christmas on the importance of Tour de France Femmes

Dani Christmas has said that the Tour de France Femmes will represent a moment in time and a turning point for women’s cycling. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:45, 8 minutes ago