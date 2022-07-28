Tour de France Femmes Stage 5 Live - Can Vos extend her lead on the longest stage?
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 5 | Flat | women | 28.07.2022
15:38
THANK YOU AND GOODBYE
Thanks for joining us for today's stage - three stages remain in the Tour de Frances Femmes avec Zwift, and the GC race will take off, and be decided, over the next three days, so join us again to make sure you don't miss a moment of the action.
15:35
LORENA WIEBES DELIVERS PURE POWER TO TAKE STAGE
There's no-one else who does bunch sprints like Lorena Wiebes. She's the best in the world right now, and this was her 17th victory of the year, making her the winningest rider in all of cycling so far this season - not just women's.
Her dominance is incredible - Vos and Balsamo came 2nd and 3rd behind her but could not stay with the blistering pace of Wiebes.
She spoke after the stage:
'I'm really happy especially because Franzi [Koch] did such a great job of controlling the pace today, I'm happy to finish it off.'
'I felt today strong in the sprint and I'm happy to deliver this sprint after a long stage. It's still a goal to get the green jersey and also to keep the GC with Juliette and today was a team effort and that's most important.'
15:26
LORENA WIEBES WINS STAGE 5
Ellen Van Dijk leads out for Trek-Segafredo but Elisa Longo Borghini takes a wrong turn and her lead-out is over.
Vos, Barbieri and Confalonieri are all in contention but Lorena Wiebes launches her sprint and she's absolute flying. The power this women puts down is incredible and the rest can't match her - she wins her second stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Absolute dominance.
15:24
1KM TO GO - FINAL KILOMETRE
A sharp corner causes issues for a couple of riders, with Elise Chabbey (Canyon//SRAM) forced to unclip.
La flamme rouge!
15:23
1.5KM TO GO - BUNCH SPRINT INCOMING
The peloton have timed it perfectly and we are heading for a bunch sprint. This is last chance saloon for the pure sprinters, and Trek-Segafredo surge towards the finish.
15:22
2.5KM TO GO - THE BREAK IS CAUGHT
The breakaway are looking over their shoulders now, as their valiant ride is about to be over.
Trek-Segafredo push the pace on behalf of Elisa Balsamo.
And that's that - the catch it made.
Berteau won't give up without a fight though. She grimaces, driving everything she has left through the pedals. But it's in vain. What a ride from Victoire Berteau.
15:20
3.8KM TO GO - BREAKAWAY'S DAY ALMOST DONE
Into the final 5 kilometres, and the peloton steams towards the finish, as the two leaders continue to try and stay away. But it's looking like a losing battle, as their gap is down to 15 seconds now.
Some tricky corners to tackle coming up.
15:18
5.1KM TO GO - THE GAP TUMBLES
This is gripping stuff. Finally the peloton makes some in-roads into the gap, and it's under half a minute for the first time.
25 seconds and falling fast. This could be it for the brave breakaway pair.
15:16
6.6KM TO GO - BREAK HOLDS ON
It's impossible to tear your eyes away from the time gap as it's displayed - it continues to hover around the 40 second mark, and this breakaway v bunch showdown promises a mouth-watering finale.
Canyon//SRAM and Jumbo-Visma lead the chase and the tempo is high.
15:14
8.5KM TO GO - BREAK OR SPRINT?
if one of these two riders could pull this off it would be very special. The gap sticks around 40 seconds.
Having said that, there's still an ominous sense that the peloton could drop the hammer at any moment.
This one's going down to the wire!
15:12
10.1KM TO GO - BERTEAU WINS COMBATIVITY AWARD
The Cofidis rider has been voted the day's most combative rider, and it's a prize which is fully deserved. She maintains her gap along with her breakaway colleague Antri Christoforou.
15:10
11.8KM TO GO - STILL THE BREAK HOLDS THEIR GAP
Pure power and determination from Berteau and Christoforou. It's moved out to 40 seconds, and they are pouring everything into this. However this one turns out, chapeau to them for a spirited fight against a bunch who are in hot pursuit.
15:05
15KM TO GO - TENSION BUILDS TOWARDS FINAL
The pace remains high in the bunch but Berteau and Christoforou continue to hold the 36/37 second lead.
The final kilometre in particular will be nail-biting as a result of the course design, with a tricky turn leading to the flamme rouge.
15:02
17.6KM TO GO - LEADING PAIR MAINTAIN GAP
The pace picks up as the peloton are all business going into the final 20km. Berteau and Christoforou still have 36 seconds buffer, and the Cofidis team car urges Berteau on. She's going for broke here.
15:00
19.7KM TO GO - BREAKAWAY SPLITS IN TWO
Victoire Berteau attacks her breakaway companions and is able to move clear. Christoforou is able to go with her, so we now have a leading group of two, with two chasers, Newsom and Louw, following on behind.
The climb up to the bonus seconds is underway, with the peloton 37 seconds behind the leading pair and just 16 seconds behind the chasers.
The bonus seconds are swept up by the leaders - none left for the GC riders today.
14:56
22.7KM TO GO - PELOTON HEADS FOR SPRINT FINISH
The gap is coming down steadily as the peloton drives towards Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.
There will be a clamour to position the GC contenders towards the front as they reach the finish town, as the uncategorised climb of the Col du Haut du Bois (1.3km at 4.9%) will offer bonus seconds for whoever can top it first.
14:51
24.8KM TO GO - BASTIANELLI INJURED
Marta Bastianelli (UAE-Team-ADQ) has a heavily strapped arm, it looks as though she was another rider to suffer an injury in the crash. She would have hoped to be part of proceedings should the outcome of the day be a sprint.
14:49
25.9KM TO GO - LONG DAY FOR THE BREAK
The four breakaway riders have had a long, long day out front. They continue to work well together and every time it looks as though their gap is diminishing, it drifts back out again - it's back up to 1.08 now.
14:46
28.2KM TO GO - MAYBE NOT...
The peloton turns the screw again and just like that, the gap is back beneath a minute.
Lotte Kopecky works her way back to the peloton. She will hope to contest today's sprint, if it transpires.
14:44
29.6KM TO GO - ADVANTAGE BREAKAWAY?
Contrary to a previous post, it looks as though the breakaway aren't done yet - their gap moves back out to 1.13.
Meanwhile Lotte Kopecky received a bike change.