Tour de France Femmes Stage 8 LIVE - Will Annemiek van Vleuten bring home the yellow jersey on La Super Planche des Belles Filles?

13:53
SCORES ON THE DOORS - POINTS COMPETITION
This one really has been wrapped up for ages, but after Lorena Wiebes' abandonment yesterday Marianne Vos' margin of victory only increased. With the intermediate sprint coming 47.4km into the stage - crucially, ahead of any climbing - we can expect her to nudge past 290 points today.
1. Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) 267 points
2. Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) 164
3. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) 102
4. Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek - Segafredo) 94
5. Silvia Persico (Valcar - Travel & Service) 91
13:42
100KM TO GO - PELOTON STILL TOGETHER
That's it. That's the update.
13:45
SCORES ON THE DOORS - YOUNG RIDERS CLASSIFICATION
A solid showing from Shirin Van Anrooij hoisted her into the white jersey yesteday. Mischa Bredewold is in with a chance of overhauling her fellow countrywoman, but it's a tall order. I think this jersey will stay on the shoulders of 20 year-old Van Anrooij, who occupies 15th place in the general classification. See boys? This is how it should be done.
1. Shirin Van Anrooij (Trek - Segafredo) 23:37:35
2. Mischa Bredewold (Parkhotel Valkenburg +5'12
3. Julia Borgstrom (AG Insurance - NXTG Team) +9'23
4. Julie De Wilde (Plantur-Pura) +14'49
5. Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) +17'05
ANNEMIEK VAN VLEUTEN - "I DON'T DREAM, I SET GOALS"
She really is a machine, isn't she? That said, I'm not sure there's anything more appropriate than the sight of AVV in the yellow jersey leading the Tour de France.
‘I don’t dream, I set goals’ – Van Vleuten on sealing yellow
13:24
113KM TO GO - PELOTON COVERING EVERY MOVE
10km into the stage and the big teams are marking absolutely everything. I think they could and should allow the smaller teams and lesser riders a moment in the sun but that's very easy for me to say.
13:22
THE SCORES ON THE DOORS - QUEEN OF THE MOUNTAINS
It couldn't be closer between the two at the top of the QOM standings. Demi Vollering, wearing the polka dots, secured the jersey yesterday by virtue of the three points she'd claimed earlier in the week. There are a total of 25 points on offer today, so if Vollering can simply stay ahead of Van Vleuten for the first two categorised climbs, then within reach of her on the final ascent, she should be on the podium in pois this evening.
Any of the other riders in the two five could mathematically manage to win the competition as well, but they would need to put in dominant displays.
1. Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) 29 points
2. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 28
3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) 13
4. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) 11
5. Femke Gerritse (Parkhotel Valkenburg) 9
13:14
THE SCORES ON THE DOORS - GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) - 23:18:31
2. Demi Vollering (SD Worx) + 3'14
3. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon Sram) + 4'33
4. Juliette Labous (Team DSM) + 5'22
5. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope) + 5'59
Despite AVV's devastating display of dominance yesterday, the overall top 5 remains relatively close. Given how well she looked yesterday atop the Grand Ballon, no-one is expecting a collapse from the leader, but on the steep slopes they must face today, a three minute lead could unravel rather quickly.
Likewise Vollering, in second place by 1'19, cannot be completely confident of her position. Yesterday took a very visible physical and psychological toll. We'll soon find out if she has been able to recover sufficiently to, as they say, "go again."
We can expect, however, the biggest battle to be between the two riders vying for that third spot. Just 49 seconds separates Kasia Niewiadoma from Juliette Labous and the French rider is not going to give up without a fight.
13:09
KM0 - ALLONS-Y!
The peloton heads out towards the depart reel and crosses kilometre zero at 14:08 CST. The bunch is 109 riders strong. 111 finished yesterday's stage inside the time limit, but Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) has come down with an infection overnight and super domestique Anna Henderson (Jumbo Visma) will also not make it to the finish.
WELCOME
To live coverage of the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes (AVEC ZWIFT).
And what a stage we have in store. None of that dreary dawdle around Paris for these women. This is a stage set to be raced in anger. 123.3km from Lure to the summit of La Super Planches des Belles Filles.
You may think the general classification is all sewn up, but it's not like we haven't seen a few upsets on these very same slopes in the last few years. Make no mistake, we're in for a cracker.
Image credit: Eurosport