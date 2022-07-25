Tour de France Femmes 2022 - A finish for the puncheurs as Wiebes looks to defend yellow
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 2 | Flat | women | 25.07.2022
MeauxProvins
There's the suggestion that crosswinds may have a part to play in today's proceedings. Teams without a sprinter, or perhaps GC teams, might look to exploit the weather conditions to force splits in the bunch.
It's the second flat stage of the race, after yesterday's criterium-style circuit race around Paris, which ended in a bunch sprint. There will be only one more after today, on Stage 5 - the rest of the week is either hilly or mountainous.
The sprinters' teams will be looking to position their fast women for the final showdown in Provins. There are plenty of contenders for the day's stage, including the current maillot jaune Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM).
The final kilometre kicks up steeply though, which may discount some of the purer sprinters. The likes of Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) will be eyeing this one up - however don't discount Wiebes, or World Champion Elisa Balsamo, (Trek-Segafredo), who have both proven their ability to will uphill.
Today's stage is 136.4km in length and begins in the town of Meaux, a few kilometres East of Paris in the department of Seine-et-Marne,
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
It's a flat stage today, but with a punchy finish into Provins, will Lorena Wiebes be able to hold onto the yellow jersey that she claimed with yesterday's stage win in Paris, or will one of the punchier sprinters get the better of her?