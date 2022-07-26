Tour de France Femmes 2022 Stage 3 Live - Can Vos defend yellow on a hilly route to Epernay?
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 3 | Flat | women | 26.07.2022
Live
In Progress
ReimsÉpernay
- Peloton
15:19
5.6KM TO GO - GC RIVALS FACE OFF
Discounting Vollering who is still a way back following her crash, the who's-who of this GC contest are among the leading group here.
Vollering has left Lippert behind to try and recoup some of the lost time. Lippert now rides with Elise Chabbey.
15:17
6.3KM TO GO - THE TWO GROUPS COME BACK TOGETHER
Kasia Niewiadoma does a last monster pull to bring the chasing group back to the leaders. Mavi Garcia is the first of this group of 11 to launch an attack but it's immediately neutralised.
Faulkner goes next but Vos reigns her back in.
15:16
7KM TO GO - SD WORX WAIT ON VOLLERING
Fascinating insight from the Team SD Worx team car, as Moolman Pasio is told not to ride in the front group, to allow Vollering to come back.
The gap is down to 11 seconds with Vollering back at 57 seconds.
15:14
8.5KM TO GO - YELLOW JERSEY CHASES
There's a lot of firepower in this chasing group but can they work together to close the gap? Vos, Niewiadoma, Uttrup Ludwig, Labous and Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) make up this chasing group.
They have clawed back a few seconds and are now at 13 seconds back.
Lippert and Vollering are 54 seconds behind the leading group.
15:11
10KM TO GO - GAME ON IN THE GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
The front group is five riders strong, with Elisa Longo Borghini set to gain the most in terms of the pre-race favourites. She was already in third position after yesterday's breakaway effort.
The other riders out front are Mavi Garcia, Silvia Persico, Annemiek Van Vleuten and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.
They maintain an 18 second gap over Vos and co.
12.3KM TO GO - PERSICO SET FOR YELLOW JERSEY AS IT STANDS
The Vos group is now 18 seconds behind the leading group, which includes Silvia Persico of Valcar Travel & Service - the rider who would go into the yellow jersey, should the gap remain as it is.
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM)) joins the chasing group.
15:07
13KM TO GO - GC CONTENDERS SEPARATED
As a result of the incidents, the elite group is split, with Longo Borghini, Van Vleuten and Garcia in the front group, and Vos and Uttrup Ludwig chasing, with Team DSM's Juliette Labous.
15:06
14.4KM TO GO - VOLLERING AND LIPPERT CRASH
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) attacks taking a small group of the leaders with her but she falls! Liane Lippert (Team DSM) goes with her, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) just manages to avoid it.
Nightmare for Vollering who was looking strong and ready to assert her dominance.
15:04
15.6KM TO GO - MOOLMAN-PASIO AND VAN VLEUTEN EXCEL ON CLIMB
Van Vleuten looks strong on this climb. She rides her own pace but is comfortable.
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) attacks and she makes an impact, distancing Mavi Garcia (UAE-Team-ADQ), Cecilie Uttrup-Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) and Marianne Vos.
15:02
16.1KM TO GO - AN ELITE GC GROUP MOVES CLEAR
Amialiusik is caught.
On the lower slopes of the climb, a selection is made immediately, with all the key GC riders moving clear, along with the yellow jersey of Marianne Vos.
15:00
16.4KM TO GO - SMALL CRASH IN THE BUNCH
Another crash on the next corner, with at least four riders affected - all are getting back on their bikes though, with none appearing to be hurt.
14:59
17.2KM TO GO - PELOTON HITS THE COTE DE MUTIGNY
Bredewold is swept up, so now it's just Amialiusik out front. She has just 8 seconds of a gap now, though.
The riders are about to take on the climb - with pitches of up to 18%, expect to see the peloton blown apart on the slopes of this one.
Rachel Neylan of Cofidis comes down on a corner and waits for support.
14:55
20KM TO GO - TWO RIDERS CLEAR
Mischa Bredewold has managed to stay clear of the bunch but they are hot on her heels. Amialiusik is still 37 seconds clear. It's almost time for the category 3 climb that will cause major ripples and set the race alight.
14:52
22.5KM TO GO - RIDERS ENTER FINISHING CIRCUIT IN ÉPERNAY
The bunch sweep up the rest of the breakaway hopefuls and Amialiusik remains the only rider still clear. Next up, an intermediate sprint.
Then 5km after that, the day's sternest test - a category 3 climb which will likely shred the bunch - it's only 900m long but at an average gradient of 12.1%, the Cote de Mutigny will present a serious challenge.
14:49
24.3KM TO GO - FIRST PASSAGE OF FINISH LINE
The riders approach Épernay for the first time - they will take on an intermediate sprint on the steep drag up to the finish line.
Alena Amialiusik still has 30 seconds over the peloton but the bunch are closing in.
14:46
25.8KM TO GO - WIEBES PREPARES FOR INTERMEDIATE SPRINT
Lorena Wiebes is back in the bunch - presumably she had a mechanical which has now been resolved. She moves to the front in preparation for the intermediate sprint, which is just under 5km away.
14:45
26.5KM TO GO - JUMBO-VISMA IN CONTROL
Team Jumbo-Visma drive the pace on behalf of the yellow jersey, Marianne Vos.
Image credit: Eurosport
14:42
28.6KM TO GO - AMIALIUSIK VIRTUAL YELLOW JERSEY
The Movistar train was helpful for the second peloton, bringing them back in touch with the main group as they brought Van Vleuten back.
Alena Amialiusik has 57 seconds over the peloton and is the virtual yellow jersey, as it stands.
14:39
30.6KM TO GO - VAN VLEUTEN REJOINS BUNCH AS KOPECKY ATTACKS
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) is the first big name to launch an attack. This stage is well suited to her capabilities and she looks keen to steal a march on Vos and the rest today.
At the back of the bunch, Movistar riders Emma Norsgaard and Aude Biannic pace Annemiek Van Vleuten back to the group following a nature break.
14:38
32.3KM TO GO - ATTACKS CONTINUE
Mischa Bredewold (Parkhotel Valkenburg) is the next rider to move clear of the bunch and try to bridge to the breakaway. She struggles on a sharp corner but manages to stay upright. The rest of the main peloton navigate the corner without issue.
Amialiusik looks comfortable - she is still solo at the front.