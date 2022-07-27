Tour de France Femmes 2022 Stage 4 Live - Battle on the white roads as race heads to Bar-Sur-Aube
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 4 | Flat | women | 27.07.2022
15:46
THANKS FOR JOINING US
What a day it's been, and the drama played out although not as expected.
Join us again tomorrow, where Marianne Vos will wear the yellow jersey for the third day in a row, as the women take on the longest stage of racing in women's cycling history.
15:44
MAVI GARCIA'S NIGHTMARE DAY CONTINUES
The UAE-Team-ADQ rider has had the day from hell. After numerous punctures, she crashes with her own team car.
‘Disastrous!’ – Team car wipes out Garcia at Tour de France Femmes
15:42
MARLEN REUSSER POST-RACE INTERVIEW
'We did it! The team had the plan to make a hard race and to not let it come down to an east final, so we just said we attack and one would go, and I was lucky it was me.'
'We have our GC leaders we always keep them in front, but then this team has always an aggressive and open race strategy so everyone is allowed to do something, and win a stage if possible. We all worked very well together, we helped each other and we attacked and i was the lucky one to be allowed to go so I am really grateful to my team members.'
'In this Tour every day is hard, I think this stage suits the kind of rider I am, with the gravel sections.'
15:39
GARCIA HAS A BAD DAY OUT
What a terrible day in the saddle for Mavi Garcia. The Spanish rider from UAE-Team-ADQ suffered multiple mechanical issues, collided with another rider on one of her bike changes, and crashed with her own team car.
For a rider who came second in Strade Bianche in 2021, it will be a huge disappointment.
15:35
FDJ SCORE A STRONG SECOND PLACE
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig embraces Evita Muzik and shares some words of congratulations with her after a brilliant second place for the FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope rider.
15:33
THE REST ROLL IN
The three riders in the chasing group close in on the finish line - Evita Muzik takes it from the three.
Marianne Vos wins from the bunch ahead of Silvia Persico and Lotte Kopecky.
15:31
REUSSER WINS STAGE 4
Reusser looks behind her and a grin breaks out across her face as she rider to victory. The first win for Team SD Worx, and a brilliant solo breakaway win for the Swiss rider.
15:30
MARLEN REUSSER CLOSES IN ON VICTORY
The flamme rouge passes by Reusser and she's on for a stage win here - yet another new stage winner for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
15:27
2.8KM TO GO - MORE ATTACKS FROM THE BUNCH
Persico is next to go, and Marianne Vos has to chase this one down, as Persico is currently second on GC.
15:26
3.8KM TO GO - LIPPERT ATTACKS
Muzik, Amialiusik and Ewers are working well together and putting time into the peloton, but they will run out of road before they can catch Reusser.
Liane Lippert attacks from the bunch - they will likely have to respond to this one.
15:25
5,1KM TO GO - SOLO BREAKAWAY WIN INCOMING
Reusser is looking good for the win. She just to stay upright and SD Worx will be celebrating in just a few kilometres' time. Anna van der Breggen urges her on on the team radio - it's been a brilliant addition to the coverage to hear some of the interactions from the team cars.
The chasing group are 1.07 behind Reusser.
The yellow jersey group are 1.36 behind and are sticking together for now.
15:20
7.7KM TO GO - BREAKAWAY WIN LOOKING LIKELY
Reusser is looking really strong here, and further extending her lead over both the chasing group and the yellow jersey group. She is 43 seconds clear now.
Veronia Ewers (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) has joined the chasing group of three who have 20 seconds on the bunch.
15:18
VAN VLEUTEN FORCED TO UNCLIP ON GRAVEL SEGMENT
Watch as Annemiek Van Vleuten struggles on the gravel in one of a number of incidents that have beset the riders on today's 4th stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
‘Forcing her to unclip!’ – Van Vleuten involved in near-miss on Stage 4
15:16
10.1KM TO GO - MUZIK AND AMIALIUSIK IN PURSUIT
Evita Muzik (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) is next to leave the bunch and strike out for victory. She is a few seconds behind Amialiusik now, who is 36 seconds back from Reusser.
15:14
12.4KM TO GO - REUSSER EXTENDS LEAD
Reusser's gap has held steady in spite of the chaos ensuing in her wake, and now extends. She's 49 seconds ahead of the group of leaders which is currently around 22 riders strong.
Amialiusik chases her and is around 31 seconds down.
MAVI GARCIA CRASHES
She crosses wheels with her own team car and comes down. What a terrible day for the Spanish champion. She's back on the bike and inspecting the damage.
15:10
13.9KM TO GO - LEADING GROUP RE-GROUPS
The leaders group slims down to 12 for a while but with others chasing back on behind it grows once again - just waiting to see whether Van Vleuten and Longo Borghini are among them.
15:09
15.2KM TO GO - GC GROUP THINNED BY PUNCTURES
So, Reusser is still solo out front, although her gap is coming down. From the GC group, our leaders are Niewiadoma, Vos and Silvia Persico. More riders join them but Van Vleuten and Longo Borghini are missing after punctures have hampered their progress.
15:06
17.1KM TO GO - CHAOS ON THE GRAVEL
The bunch are strung out now, as the gravel is really taking its toll now. The group of leaders is fracturing with Kasia Niewiadoma pushes the pace with Vos for company.
Van Vleuten punctures! Then Elisa Balsamo the world champion suffers a similar fate. It's carnage in the white dust, and the mechanics will have their work cut out for them tonight.
Reusser continues to lead with a gap of 30 seconds.
15:04
18.5KM TO GO - PROBLEMS FOR VOS AND GARCIA
Marianne Vos has a scary moment as she comes off of the gravel onto the grass, but her bike handling skills save her.
More problems for Mavi Garcia as she has another puncture. As Garcia goes to take a bike from her team mate, Alex Manly of Team BikeExchange-Jayco is knocked from her bike. Luckily she looks unhirt.