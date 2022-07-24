Lorena Wiebes (DSM) won a drag race against Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) on the Champs-Elysees to become the first stage winner in Tour de France Femmes history. The victory also means Wiebes will wear the first yellow jersey of the race on Stage 2, when she will be hoping to double up.

The women's edition of the Tour de France, revived by the same organisers after a 33 year absence, began on the same Parisien stage on which the men will complete their three week journey later today. The twelve lap race was far from the procession that we have become used to in the men's edition, however, being raced at a red hot pace, replete with spills and inter-competition battles, in temperatures well into the 30s.

A hectic finale saw Anna Henderson haul her superstar Jumbo team-mate and DSM rivals towards the finish, with Vos exploding through the centre and Wiebes down the left.

Vos had the advantage as the line approached but Wiebes' superior power carried her to the victory.

In her post-race interview, Wiebes said she had been "quite relaxed before the start," but admitted to being "nervous towards the final." In the end, she said, "I’m really happy to finish this off."

For her part, Vos had no complaints about the result, admitting that she could not compete with Wiebes superior speed:

"My team did a perfect job from two laps out," she said at the finish. "They were already in front to keep me safe, to keep me out of trouble. Everything was perfect. When Lorena launched her sprint I couldn’t meet her speed. I think we did everything right.

“When you can’t blame yourself for doing anything wrong," Vos said, in response to a question asking if she was happy with second, "I think you just have to say Lorena was perfect today and I think she deserved to win.”

