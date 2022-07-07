Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) has withdrawn from the remainder of the Giro Donne in order to recover in time for the Tour de France Femmes.

The Dutch rider did not start Stage 7, however, with her team confirming her intentions to switch focus to the Tour de France Femmes, which starts on July 24.

"I'm happy with my two wins," the multi-discipline world and Olympic champion said. "I'm going to recharge now and focus on the next team goals."

Having also secured two podium finishes at the Giro, Vos told Eurosport after her second stage win that she was “very satisfied” with her display in Italy.

“I’m still catching my breath, it was all the time trying to find your position and stay in the front before the climb," she said on Wednesday.

“Of course, it was already a sprint before we hit the last climb, then another sprint, then another sprint to the line! It was a lot of sprinting, it was quite hard.

“Very nice to take the victory, and after two podiums as well, the team really did well and had to put a lot of confidence and trust in me. I’m very happy that it worked out.

“You can’t expect two victories in the Giro, after the first one the pressure was off, but it’s always about next chances and you want to go for that – I’m very satisfied.”

